Could Georgia Become the Best Story in College Football?
Could the Georgia Bulldogs become the best story for the 2024 college football season?
It's a consensus thought that the Georgia Bulldogs are one of the favorites to take home the national title this season. Not only do they have the top coach in college football right now, but they return key pieces from last year's team and made some solid additions via the transfer portal. Georgia will certainly be one of the headliners this year, but could they be the best story in the sport?
ESPN recently released an article that listed some of the best stories for the upcoming college football season and the Bulldogs were on the list. Winning a third national title within the last four would be a remarkable feat and other factors at play could create quite the storyline this season.
For starters, Carson Beck being the starting quarterback creates some notoriety. The returning starter not only has the potential to piece together a Heisman-caliber season but potentially be the first name off the board for the NFL draft next year. But perhaps the bigger piece to the story would be how Beck got to this point in his career. Not many quarterbacks in today's age of the game wait for their turn and sit on the bench for multiple seasons, or even just one season, but Beck did. A season in which a player like Beck takes home the national title would perhaps flip the narrative a little bit or at the very least create a new conversation around the transfer portal.
Now let's throw head coach Kirby Smart into the mix. Nick Saban is now retired and no longer in the picture which has placed Smart on the pedestal. The Georgia ball coach is considered to be the best in the business with Saban gone, and if Smart were to win a national title in the first season Saban is gone, many would likely start tabbing Georgia as the newest and greatest dynasty in the sport.
The NFL draft was one of the most recent events to come to a close in the football world and Georgia lost quite a few players to the professional football league - most notably, tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Amarius Mims. If the Bulldogs manage to make a run at the title through the use of a high-powered offense after losing their two best pass-catchers, that would be headline-worthy. Plus, 2024 could finally be the year where the Bulldogs take home the Joe Moore award, and doing that after losing a player like Mims only makes the storyline sweeter.
Speaking of offense, while this part of the story may not resonate with the national audience, it certainly would for Georgia fans. Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo helping the Dawgs take home a national title would be one for the books. Bobo's return as play caller was not unanimously loved by the fan base, and some fans still don't have much grace to offer Bobo. However, much like they learned during Stetson Bennett's time at Georgia, a ring can solve a lot of issues.
The final and perhaps most crucial piece to the story is Georgia's schedule. If the Bulldogs overcome the gauntlet of traveling to Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas this season en route to a national title during the first year of the expanded college football playoff then they deserve all of the glory in the world. Coach Smart is aware of how tough the schedule will be this year for his program and winning a title will require them to maneuver through the toughest college football calendar to date.
The 2024 college football season will offer a lot of change with the expanded college football playoff, and Georgia being the first to win the 12-team format would be icing on the cake. But it also will provide some new challenges to the field. It's setting up to be a college football season that fans will never forget, and Georgia could very well end up being a team that many of them never forget as well.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily