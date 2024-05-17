WATCH: Georgia Football Players Featured in Official EA Sports CFB 25 Trailer
Multiple Georgia football players are featured in the official EA Sports College Football 25 video game trailer.
The offseason might be dragging along this year as it always does, but there's a whole lot more to look forward to this offseason than there has been in a long time. For the first time in over 10 years, the college football video games are making a comeback and college football fans are stoked.
Information about the video has slowly leaked out over time but on Thursday it was announced that July 19th is the official release date and fans have multiple versions of the video game to choose from. On Friday, the first trailer for the video game debuted, and a couple of Georgia football players were featured in the clips.
Tight end Oscar Delp can be seen making defenders miss in the open field towards the end of the video and defensive lineman Mykel Williams can be seen sacking Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe. The video showcases a matchup between Georgia and Alabama, which is something college football fans will get to experience both in the video and in real life as the Bulldogs will make the trip to Tuscaloosa this fall.
As the release date of the video game inches closer, more details will continued to be released and more teasers like the one fans got today will continue to be posted on social media. But for now, all fans can do is wait and let the excitement build.
