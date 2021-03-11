WATCH: Talented 2023 In-State WR Talks Georgia

Cayden Lee is primed to be the one of the next big things at the wide receiver position in the state of Georgia. He updates his recruitment and more here.

Back in February of 2020, Dawgs Daily on SI.com introduced its readers to a young talented wide receiver by the name of Cayden Lee from Hillgrove High School in Cobb County, Georgia.

At 5'10, 165 pounds at the time, Lee was beginning to pick up serious steam early on in his recruitment as only a rising sophomore. In April of 2020, Georgia called with a scholarship offer.

Now, 13 months from the first time we got a chance to see Lee, he's bulked up to around 6’0, 185 pounds and emerged as one of the top talents in the state of Georgia for the class of 2023.

I had a chance to see Lee again Wednesday at former Georgia legend Terrence Edwards' training session. He's somehow managed to improve on an already advanced level of ball skills. Though now he's beginning to pair a natural pair of hands with an advanced physical profile.

WATCH:

Terrence Edwards was the first to mention to me the feeling that Lee's skillset feels oddly familiar. Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton was one of Terrence Edwards' first pupils, working with Edwards from the time he was a freshman in high school up until now. And it's Cayden Lee that reminds him the most of Georgia's young star wideout.

We caught up with Lee after the workout to get an update on his recruitment.

Lee plays for Cam Newton's 7on7 team against some elite young corners in the class of 2023 like Avieon Terrell — younger brother of Atlanta Falcon AJ Terrell — and Ethan Nation, and he's using it as a time to grow through competition.

“I like going to compete against Ethan Nation and Avion Terrell because we are like brothers. So if he gets me on a rep or I get him on a rep, I’ll tell him how I got him, he’ll teach me some stuff and I’ll teach him some stuff, it’s like a brotherly bond."

As for where he stands with Georgia, Lee has developed a close relationship with Georgia wide receivers coach, Cortez Hankton. Due to Lee being a 2023 prospect, he's having to initiate the conversation with Hankton, and the two talk often.

"Me and Coach Hankton are really close, that is my guy. I am trying to build a good relationship with him and UGA and it’s looking good so far" - Lee on Relationship with Georgia

Lee is a coveted prospect all across the Power 5. He recently started talking to Ohio State and is looking forward to hearing from schools like LSU.

This is an early one still, but it's one that Georgia will is, and will continue to be, heavily involved in.