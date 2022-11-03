Celebrity Guest Picker Announced for Georgia vs Tennessee

ESPN College Gameday has announced that Luke Bryan will be the celebrity guest picker for the Georgia versus Tennessee game. College Gameday comes to town for the first time since the Kentucky game a year ago.

Georgia was placed at No. 3 and the Volunteers were crowned with the No. 1 spot in the latest college football playoff rankings. It makes it the first top-five matchup to take place in Sanford Stadium since 1983 when No. 3 Alabama took on No. 4 Georgia.

The game on Saturday is shaping up to be the biggest game of the season and one that has a lot on the line for both teams. Georgia's head coach Kirby Smart is aware of what Saturday entails and challenged Georgia's fan base to show out this weekend.

The winner of Saturday's game will more than likely go on to punch their ticket for an appearance in the SEC Championship game, something the Volunteers haven't done since 2007. It also would put the winning team in a prime position to be selected as one of the four teams to make the college football playoff as the season starts to wind down.

As kickoff inches closer, the spread for the game continues to move with a lot of the money being placed on Tennessee, but the Bulldogs still remain as the current point favorite.

The game against Georgia and Tennessee will be showcased on CBS at 3:30 PM ET in Athens, GA.

