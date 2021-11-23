CFP Rankings Predictions: Ohio State Jumps Into Territory With Georgia

Georgia has been the most overwhelming team in college football this season, though Ohio State might have launched themselves into that category.

Since the first week of College Football Playoff Rankings, there's been one known constant and known playoff quality football team.

That's been the Georgia Bulldogs. They are the lone undefeated team in Power 5 football and they will remain the No. 1 team in the CFP Rankings as they unleash the Week 13 rankings Tuesday evening.

Though this week it seems they may have company in terms of the known playoff-caliber football teams after Ohio State's dismantling of the No. 7 ranked Michigan State Spartans.

The Buckeyes were up 49 to 0 at halftime against a Spartans team that prior to a loss to Purdue was at one point the No. 3 overall team in college football. It was a dominating performance that could see Ohio State leap-frogged Alabama for the No. 2 overall spot.

Even if Ohio State doesn't jump over Alabama this week, they certainly will in the following week's rankings assuming Ohio State takes care of business against No. 6 Michigan.

Other Storylines:

Oregon's loss to Utah essentially removes the Pac-12 from contention. A two-loss conference champion has never made the CFP.

Notre Dame is likely to get in the CFP with a Michigan and Alabama loss.

Oklahoma State has Oklahoma and a Big12 championship left to sneak in.

Prediction:

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Michigan Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma

