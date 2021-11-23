Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    CFP Rankings Predictions: Ohio State Jumps Into Territory With Georgia

    Georgia has been the most overwhelming team in college football this season, though Ohio State might have launched themselves into that category.
    Author:

    Since the first week of College Football Playoff Rankings, there's been one known constant and known playoff quality football team. 

    That's been the Georgia Bulldogs. They are the lone undefeated team in Power 5 football and they will remain the No. 1 team in the CFP Rankings as they unleash the Week 13 rankings Tuesday evening. 

    Though this week it seems they may have company in terms of the known playoff-caliber football teams after Ohio State's dismantling of the No. 7 ranked Michigan State Spartans. 

    The Buckeyes were up 49 to 0 at halftime against a Spartans team that prior to a loss to Purdue was at one point the No. 3 overall team in college football. It was a dominating performance that could see Ohio State leap-frogged Alabama for the No. 2 overall spot. 

    Even if Ohio State doesn't jump over Alabama this week, they certainly will in the following week's rankings assuming Ohio State takes care of business against No. 6 Michigan. 

    Other Storylines: 

    • Oregon's loss to Utah essentially removes the Pac-12 from contention. A two-loss conference champion has never made the CFP. 
    • Notre Dame is likely to get in the CFP with a Michigan and Alabama loss. 
    • Oklahoma State has Oklahoma and a Big12 championship left to sneak in. 

    Read More

    Prediction: 

    1. Georgia 
    2. Ohio State
    3. Alabama
    4. Cincinnati
    5. Michigan
    6. Notre Dame
    7. Oklahoma State
    8. Baylor
    9. Ole Miss
    10. Oklahoma

    You May Also Like 

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    USATSI_17200314
    News

    CFP Rankings Predictions: Ohio State Jumps Into Territory With Georgia

    19 seconds ago
    D91F14DB-A600-4A77-AA18-F9276896C9C5
    News

    Two Bulldogs Looking Like First Rounder Locks

    1 hour ago
    4653AF31-3670-4CBC-ABDE-0CBB3C06A8A1
    News

    Brock Bowers Makes SEC History, Mackey Award Inbound?

    15 hours ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1399-L
    News

    Kirby Smart Hints at "Super Teams" Coming to College Football

    19 hours ago
    211016_AJW_FB_UK_1773-L
    News

    WATCH: Kirby Smart Press Conference Prior to Georgia Tech

    22 hours ago
    211113_AJW_FB_TN_1530-X2
    News

    Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Prior to Georgia Tech

    22 hours ago
    767F6574-C3BD-43D8-9080-FB8C258E5C80
    News

    JUST IN: Elias Ricks to Enter Transfer Portal

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_13732271
    News

    Georgia Opens as MASSIVE Favorite Over Tech

    Nov 22, 2021