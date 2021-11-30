CFP Rankings Predictions: SECCG is a MUST Win for Alabama

Michigan has positioned itself as the likely number two team in the country following their big win versus Ohio State.

The talk around College Football for the better part of the last seven weeks, since Georgia took over College Football as the consensus number one team in the country, is who and how can someone top the Dawgs?

A football casual would tell you that Alabama is the answer to exploiting the weaknesses in Georgia's team because that is the conventional answer to any other powerhouse in the SEC. Although even Nick Saban's team does not look like the dominant program, it was for the better part of the last decade.

With all the attrition on the coaching staff and roster as more and more players get picked off by the NFL over the last four-five years, it seems the continuous changing in Tuscaloosa is potentially catching up to a program that's run roughshod over College Football for so long.

Alabama's recent quadruple overtime win versus Auburn furthers the narrative that this year's Alabama is "not the Alabama of old." For example, Alabama gave up seven sacks in the win on Saturday, an unusually high number for an Alabama offensive line that is historically known as one of the best in the country.

Ask someone else, specifically after last week's thrashing of Michigan State, at the hands of Ohio State; many would say the Buckeyes brought the offensive firepower to take down Georgia.

The Buckeyes look to be eliminated from playoff contention following their loss in the Big House to Michigan. The Wolverines pass rush gave the Buckeyes trouble, keeping CJ Stroud and Ohio State's dangerous offense under wraps, helping seal a 42-27 victory, which clinched Michigan's spot in the BIG10 title game.

On Saturday, the win over Ohio State, a potential win over Iowa in the title game, will most likely see Michigan lockdown the number two spot in the playoffs behind Georgia if the Bulldogs take care of their own business on Saturday.

Elsewhere Oklahoma State took down rivals Oklahoma in a thrilling 37-33 victory for the Cowboys. They are likely moving into playoff contention, with a chance to seal the deal with a BIG12 championship win over Baylor.

Other Storylines

Can Georgia lockdown the Number One spot in the SEC Championship?

Can Notre Dame make it in again? Would they jump an undefeated Cincinnati?

Georgia Michigan Cincinnati Alabama Notre Dame Oklahoma State Ohio State Ole Miss Baylor Oregon

