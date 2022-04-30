BREAKING: Channing Tindall Drafted by Miami Dolphins
With the 102nd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Channing Tindall have selected Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall.
An AP All-SEC second team member in 2021, Channing Tindall saw action as a running-mate alongside Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in all 15 games of Georgia's national championship-winning season. The Columbia, South Carolina, native finished as the Bulldogs' third-leading tackler with 67 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and a career-high 5.5 sacks. All the while coming off the bench at one of Georgia's most stacked positions.
Tindall put together a strong ending to a college career where he sat behind Tae Crowder, Monty Rice, and Nakobe Dean before delivering as a regular contributor in Georgia's top-ranked 2021 defensive unit. In addition, Tindall proved that a player doesn't need to be considered a "starter" to be an impact on the field.
The Columbia, South Carolina, native put on a career performance in the national championship game versus Alabama, as he recorded a season-high eight tackles, 1.5 for a loss, a sack, and hurried the quarterback five times on the way to helping Georgia win its first national title in over 40 years.
Tindall amazed scouts with his sideline-to-sideline speed which he backed up at the combine with a 4.53 forty-yard dash time.
