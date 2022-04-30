Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall comes off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 102nd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Channing Tindall have selected Georgia inside linebacker Channing Tindall.

An AP All-SEC second team member in 2021, Channing Tindall saw action as a running-mate alongside Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in all 15 games of Georgia's national championship-winning season. The Columbia, South Carolina, native finished as the Bulldogs' third-leading tackler with 67 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, and a career-high 5.5 sacks. All the while coming off the bench at one of Georgia's most stacked positions.

Tindall put together a strong ending to a college career where he sat behind Tae Crowder, Monty Rice, and Nakobe Dean before delivering as a regular contributor in Georgia's top-ranked 2021 defensive unit. In addition, Tindall proved that a player doesn't need to be considered a "starter" to be an impact on the field.

The Columbia, South Carolina, native put on a career performance in the national championship game versus Alabama, as he recorded a season-high eight tackles, 1.5 for a loss, a sack, and hurried the quarterback five times on the way to helping Georgia win its first national title in over 40 years.

Tindall amazed scouts with his sideline-to-sideline speed which he backed up at the combine with a 4.53 forty-yard dash time.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.