Former Missouri QB Vows To Pick Up Two Hours of Bar Tabs if Tigers Beat Georgia

Georgia is a near 30 point favorite on the road in Columbia, Missouri and one of the Missouri Tigers' former quarterbacks, Chase Daniel has vowed to pay the town's bar tab.

Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri. 

So, when the Georgia Bulldogs take the field tonight against the unranked Missouri Tigers, it's reasonable to see them be a 30.0 point favorite. The Tigers are a beyond longshot to beat the Bulldogs today, which makes former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel's latest tweet rather risk-free. 

Daniel played quarterback for the Tigers from 2005 to 2008, throwing for 12,515 yards in three seasons as a starter, along with 101 touchdowns. Now, a longtime backup in the NFL, Daniel has vowed to pick up the bar tab tonight if the Tigers pull off the upset. 

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

  • Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The TV commentators for the game are Tom Hart on play-by-play, Jordan Rodgers will provide color, and Cole Cubelic will be handling the sideline reporting duties.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

