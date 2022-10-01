Georgia hasn't lost to the Missouri Tigers since 2013, the Tigers second season in the Southeastern Conference and they haven't played a one score football game since 2016. It's been sheer domination by the Dawgs whether that be in Athens or on the road in Columbia, Missouri.

So, when the Georgia Bulldogs take the field tonight against the unranked Missouri Tigers, it's reasonable to see them be a 30.0 point favorite. The Tigers are a beyond longshot to beat the Bulldogs today, which makes former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel's latest tweet rather risk-free.

Daniel played quarterback for the Tigers from 2005 to 2008, throwing for 12,515 yards in three seasons as a starter, along with 101 touchdowns. Now, a longtime backup in the NFL, Daniel has vowed to pick up the bar tab tonight if the Tigers pull off the upset.

How to Watch Georgia vs Missouri

Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022

Saturday, Oct. 1st, 2022 Game time: 7:30 pm ET

7:30 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field (Columbia, MO)

The TV commentators for the game are Tom Hart on play-by-play, Jordan Rodgers will provide color, and Cole Cubelic will be handling the sideline reporting duties.

How to Listen

The Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network is readily available with Scott Howard on the call.

