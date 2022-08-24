Skip to main content

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Announces Georgia's Honorary Captain

The honorary captains for the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game have been announced.

With a little less than two weeks away from kickoff, the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has announced the honorary captains for both the University of Georgia and Oregon via social media. 

The two programs will meet for the first time in college football history on September 3rd in a 3:30 PM (EST) kickoff in the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Keeping with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game tradition, two former players/alumni of each school will be an "honorary captain." Willie McClendon will represent the University of Georgia, while Marcus Mariota will represent the Oregon Ducks. 

"Willie McClendon, who played under former head coach Vince Dooley from 1976-78. In 1977, in the only previous meeting between Oregon and Georgia, he scored the game-clinching touchdown in the fourth quarter to help lead the Bulldogs to a 27-16 victory. After rushing for 1,312 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns during his junior season, McClendon was named SEC Player of the Year in 1978. He was then drafted in the third round of the NFL draft in 1979 by the Chicago Bears. After his four year playing career, McClendon went on to serve as an assistant on the Georgia coaching staff from 1989 through the 1993 season."

"Serving as the honorary captain for the Oregon Ducks will be Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota, who played in Eugene from 2011-14. The most decorated player in Oregon history, Mariota earned unanimous All-America and Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year honors, and was named the winner of the 2014 Heisman Trophy. Mariota finished his career as the Pac-12’s career total touchdowns leader (135) and holds the career records for passing yards (10,081) and career passing touchdowns (105) at Oregon. He was selected with the second overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, and spent his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. After a recent two-year stretch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mariota signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons this past offseason."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

McClendon is the father to current Georgia wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who returned to Athens this offseason for his second stint on staff. After serving as the running backs and wide receivers coach in his time under then-head coach Mark Richt, McClendon spent three seasons at South Carolina under then-head coach Will Muschamp before coaching the 2020 and 2021 seasons at Oregon under then-head coach Mario Cristobal. 

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

20220813_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_0570-X2
News

Georgia Places 10 Players on Preseason All-SEC Teams

By Brooks Austin
5BB50CF6-8706-4662-A34F-C72D599E9C48
News

Three Freshman to Watch on Offense

By Jonathan Williams
B01F6DA8-9DAE-4C0C-AF71-F305066767DC
Recruiting

Friday Night Focus: Top UGA Target Goes Off in Season Debut

By Connor Jackson
bowers C99A7468 copy-L
News

Georgia Lands Three First Team Preseason All-Americans

By Evan Crowell
211127_AJW_FB_GT_0191-L
News

What History Says About Daijun Edwards' 2022 Season

By Evan Crowell
smart 211106_mlm_fb_missouri_0249-X4
News

BREAKING: Georgia Players Release Own NIL Intitiative

By Brooks Austin
20220813_AJW_FB_CAMP_PRACTICE_2824-L
News

Intel on Fall Camp Position Battle Update: Offensive Guard

By Harrison Reno
USATSI_17486170 (1)
News

Nick Saban Topples Kirby Smart As Highest Paid Coach Shortly After Extension

By Brooks Austin