Cornerback Chris Peal has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.

Peal was officially offered by the University of Georgia in March of this year and verbally commit to Georgia on October 23rd after having official visits with Michigan and South Carolina the week prior.

The Charlotte, North Carolina native is listed as a 4-star prospect and currently measures at 6 feet, 175 pounds. According to 247sports, he is currently the 225th nationally ranked player and 25th ranked corner in his class.

Peal has a perfect frame for the cornerback position and has also shown potential as a valuable special teams’ player. He uses his long frame well to engage with receivers in press coverage and has an excellent technique that allows him to make plays on the ball. On top of his passing defense skills, Peal is not afraid of contact and has shown that he is more than willing to take on blocks and make open field tackles.

At Providence Day Highschool, Peal was an extremely successful multi-sport athlete, competing in both track and field as well as football. In his junior football season, Peal played primarily as a running back and a cornerback where he accumulated 56 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 17 pass break ups all while also earning multiple sub 11.00 100’s in track in field.

