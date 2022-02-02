WATCH: Christen Miller's Commitment Video to Georgia

After weeks of hype and anticipation, one of the top remaining targets on Georgia's board has made his college decision. Christen Miller commits to Georgia.

After weeks of hype and anticipation, one of the top remaining targets on Georgia's board has made his college decision.

The 6-foot-5, 285 pounder out of Cedar Grove, Georgia, came down a final four of Florida A&M, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State. However, sources tell SI Dawgs Daily that the No.48 overall prospect was really down to a top two of Georgia and Ohio State.

After not beginning their full-fledged push for the defensive tackle until after his junior season, Georgia was able to close the gap on other programs like USC and Ohio State, both of which pushed hard for the services of Miller. In addition, USC at one time held the commitment of now current Georgia freshman Mykel Williams, a really good friend of Miller's. The two spent official visits together in Southern California this summer prior to Williams' announcement. Now, as the final signing day comes to a close, Georgia ultimately lands both of the uber-talented defensive line prospects.

Miller told Dawgs Daily in a recent interview that it wasn't just about tradition that he was looking for, but a winning tradition. It was important to Miller that he "find a place that requires him to compete on a daily basis against the best in the country." He felt as those all of those qualities were present in Athens, saying "Imma Dawg."

WATCH:

2022 Recruiting Class

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*

Julian Humphrey, CB*

Drew Bobo, OL*

Cole Speer, WR*

Branson Robinson, RB*

Jahiem Singletary, CB*

Christen Miller, DL*

Dillon Bell, WR

Jordan James, RB

Darris Smith, EDGE

