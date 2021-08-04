ICYMI: Christen Miller Sets Commitment Date

Defensive lineman Christen Miller has set a commitment date, and the Bulldogs are right in the thick of his recruitment.

Another high priory Georgia target has set a commitment date, as defensive lineman Christen Miller announced that he will be committing at the Army All-American Game.

The showcase will take place in San Antonio, Texas, in early January. Miller committed to play in the game on January 8.

His final schools are Georgia, USC, and Ohio State. All three schools have impressed Miller and have each been considered the leader at some point in his recruitment.

Miller posted a statement to his Twitter account earlier in the week, saying:

“I will be Committing At The Adidas All American Bowl @AABonNBC @Mansell247 🙏🏿😁🤩 #GoDawgs #Fighton #GoDawgs #GoBuckeyes”

Miller’s stock exploded over the summer when coaching staffs were able to see him in person. He was a Power-5 player before this offseason, but now schools see him as a long-term starter with NFL upside.

He hails from Cedar Grove High School in Ellenwood, Georgia. Miller is teammates with another Georgia target, outside linebacker Carlton Madden.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding Miller’s decision. Recent developments have leveled the playing field, and it seems to be wide open at the moment.

He will likely revisit all three schools during the fall before deciding in January.

Georgia has been in heavy pursuit of him for the better part of the last few months. Defensive line coach Tray Scott was impressed with Miller’s workout and overall in-person evaluation.

This recruitment will go on over the next few months and is one to keep an eye on. Miller would be a welcomed addition to the interior of this Bulldog defensive line.

