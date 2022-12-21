Skip to main content

CJ Allen Signs With Georgia

2023 linebacker CJ Allen has officially signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Georgia next season.

Allen was officially offered by the Bulldogs in June of 2021 and commit to the University of Georgia nearly a year later in June of this year. His commitment came just 7 days after his official visit to the University of Tennessee.

The Barnesville, Georgia native is currently listed as a 4-star prospect and measures at 6”1, 217 pounds. According to 247sports, he is currently the 50th nationally ranked player in his class and is the 4th ranked player in the State of Georgia.

Allen is the prototypical build for an outside linebacker, his 4.62 speed allows him to cover the entire field and does not shy away from downhill contact. His top end speed will make him a very interesting choice for blitz packages.

In his junior season at Lamar County Comprehensive Highschool, Allen was credited with 91 tackles and 3 interceptions and ran for 1,000 yards. As a senior, Allen qualified for State in shot put with his 45-6 PR throw and earned a spot in the All-American Bowl at the linebacker position.

