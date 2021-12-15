Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    CJ Smith Signs Letter of Intent

    CJ Smith is locking down his recruitment and making it official as he signs with the University of Georgia.
    Author:

    Chandler (CJ) Smith officially signs the dotted line and will be a Georgia Bulldog after signing his National Letter of Intent with Georgia. Just a day removed from announcing his commitment to Georgia, Todd Monken has his speedster in this 2022 class. 

    Smith became the second recruit to flip from the University of Florida’s recruiting class and commit to Georgia. Smith alongside Humphrey will be two former Gators commits to sign with Georgia,

    Smith is cut from the same cloth and mold that former Sunshine state wide-out turned Bulldog Arian Smith is. A verified track superstar in high school, CJ Smith has turned in 100-Meter times that rival SEC track athletes. His personal record as a senior in high school is 10.28 in the 100-meter.

    These are the types of wide receiver, the extremely fast and vertically threatening, types of targets that Todd Monken wants at Georgia since taking over the offensive coordinating duties. 

    Read More

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    0029893-hith-1280x720
    News

    OFFICIAL: CJ Smith is a Dawg

    11 seconds ago
    CFCFDF91-7C99-48D0-AF62-33FA329F50CD
    News

    OFFICIAL: Gunner Stockton is a Dawg

    12 minutes ago
    A7F240FF-BD12-4329-8C8A-DE96D8BA42AB
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Jalon Walker is a Dawg

    18 minutes ago
    4B2DE5E8-0CD0-41C3-BA3B-555F80776157
    News

    OFFICIAL: Mykel Williams is a Bulldog

    22 minutes ago
    C8D52B41-C20B-4A8B-8536-2448135B77F1
    Recruiting

    OFFICIAL: Oscar Delp is a Dawg

    22 minutes ago
    7B038ACD-76F8-4CC7-88DB-322C90891419
    News

    LIVE: Early National Signing Day for Georgia

    6 minutes ago
    5D2D807B-E005-422D-8135-7E2E5CDDE9E2
    News

    BREAKING: Daylen Everette Commits to Georgia

    15 hours ago
    AA5815E7-6E38-478F-BDBC-2117040F147A
    Recruiting

    BREAKING: Georgia Gets Their Speedster

    19 hours ago