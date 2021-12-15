OFFICIAL: CJ Smith is a Dawg

CJ Smith is locking down his recruitment and making it official as he signs with the University of Georgia.

Chandler (CJ) Smith officially signs the dotted line and will be a Georgia Bulldog after signing his National Letter of Intent with Georgia. Just a day removed from announcing his commitment to Georgia, Todd Monken has his speedster in this 2022 class.

Smith became the second recruit to flip from the University of Florida’s recruiting class and commit to Georgia. Smith alongside Humphrey will be two former Gators commits to sign with Georgia,

Smith is cut from the same cloth and mold that former Sunshine state wide-out turned Bulldog Arian Smith is. A verified track superstar in high school, CJ Smith has turned in 100-Meter times that rival SEC track athletes. His personal record as a senior in high school is 10.28 in the 100-meter.

These are the types of wide receiver, the extremely fast and vertically threatening, types of targets that Todd Monken wants at Georgia since taking over the offensive coordinating duties.

