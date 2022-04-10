Skip to main content

Clay Webb to Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

A once highly touted prospect, Clay Webb is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Former highly ranked offensive lineman Clay Webb has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. After seeing very limited action through his first three seasons in Athens, Webb is now looking for a new school.

He entered the program as a five-star center from Oxford high in Oxford, Alabama. He was the highest-rated center in the 2019 recruiting class. Webb enrolled at Georgia early, electing to forgo the Under Armour All-American game in order to participate in Bowl practices leading up to the Sugar Bowl in 2019, then participated in spring practices. 

He was buried on the depth chart as a true freshman; however, things did not clear up after the 2019 season as Trey Hill took over as the starting center, who then was replaced by Warren Ericson and Sedrick Van Pran this past season.

It is worth stating that just because Webb has entered his name into the transfer portal, it does not mean that he is officially leaving the program. Instead, the NCAA transfer portal is a way for student-athletes to talk to other schools while protecting their current scholarship at the current school. 

Webb becomes just the third Georgia offensive lineman to enter the portal this offseason joining fellow former five-star offensive tackle Amarius Mims and former three-star Owen Condon.

