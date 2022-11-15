Skip to main content

College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions

The College Football Playoff selection committee will announce the latest rankings tonight at 9. Let's take a look at some of the possible movement.

The College Football Playoff committee will announce the rankings ahead of Week 12 tonight at 9 pm on ESPN.

The top five should remain the same with #1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0), #2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0), #3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0), and #4 TCU (10-0, 7-0) all remaining unbeaten, and #5 Tennessee (9-1, 6-1) rebounding from their loss at Georgia by trouncing Missouri in Knoxville.

Only one top-10 team fell this past Saturday, with #6 Oregon (8-2, 6-1) falling at home to #25 Washington.

Last week’s CFP Top-10

  1. Georgia (10-0) - W @ Mississippi State 45-19
  2. Ohio State (10-0) - W vs Indiana 56-14
  3. Michigan (10-0) - W vs Nebraska 34-3
  4. TCU (10-0) - W @ #18 Texas 17-10
  5. Tennessee (9-1) - W vs Missouri 66-24
  6. Oregon (8-2) - L vs #25 Washington 37-34
  7. LSU (8-2) - W @ Arkansas 13-10
  8. USC (9-1) - W @ Colorado 55-17
  9. Alabama (8-2) - W @ #11 Ole Miss 30-24
  10. Clemson (9-1) - W vs Louisville 31-16

The only potential controversy this week should come from where the committee decides to slot Clemson and USC. Both schools sit at 9-1 with a road loss and no signature wins. They also both represent their conference’s only legitimate shots at making the playoff.

The SEC will remain the only conference with more than two teams inside of the top ten (Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama). Alabama may jump USC due to the fact USC does not have a win more impressive than what the Tide did against Ole Miss this weekend.

A path still remains for Tennessee to make the CFP. Ohio State and Michigan will meet Thanksgiving weekend. Then it will potentially come down to the committees' value of Tennessee as an one-loss non-division champ (with their lone loss coming at Georgia) vs the one-loss conference champs and the loser of Michigan-Ohio State.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Utah, Penn State, and Oregon, all 8-2, will be competing for the 10th spot.

Predicted College Football Playoff Top-10 for Week 12

  1. Georgia (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (10-0)
  3. Michigan (10-0)
  4. TCU (10-0)
  5. Tennessee (9-1)
  6. LSU (8-2)
  7. Alabama (8-2)
  8. USC (9-1)
  9. Clemson (9-1)
  10. Penn State (8-2)

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN

0D5A2CDE-BA5A-4EDE-AAF0-C0C10509BBEB
Recruiting

Analyzing UGAs Recent Offers on the Recruiting Trail

By Connor Jackson
20221029_AJW_FB_FLA_2035-X2
News

STOCK UP: Which Dawgs Are Climbing Draft Boards?

By Brooks Austin
20221112_RRD_UGAAA_03983
Football

Stetson Bennett Closing in on Georgia History

By Jonathan Williams
20221114_AJW_MBB_MIAMI_1333-X2
News

Georgia Survives a Sloppy Second Half to Beat Miami Ohio

By Christian Kirby II
download.jfif
Recruiting

JUST IN: Georgia Loses a Commitment

By Brooks Austin
News

Georgia Basketball vs Miami (OH) Preview

By Christian Kirby II
9A675BC8-33F7-40F4-8638-B55E1680CA62
Recruiting

JUST IN: Sam M'Pemba Sets Commitment Date, Releases Top-4

By Connor Jackson
211127_AJW_FB_GT_1651-X2
News

Georgia vs Georgia Tech Gametime Announced

By Brooks Austin