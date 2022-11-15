College Football Playoff Rankings Predictions

The College Football Playoff committee will announce the rankings ahead of Week 12 tonight at 9 pm on ESPN.

The top five should remain the same with #1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0), #2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0), #3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0), and #4 TCU (10-0, 7-0) all remaining unbeaten, and #5 Tennessee (9-1, 6-1) rebounding from their loss at Georgia by trouncing Missouri in Knoxville.

Only one top-10 team fell this past Saturday, with #6 Oregon (8-2, 6-1) falling at home to #25 Washington.

Last week’s CFP Top-10

Georgia (10-0) - W @ Mississippi State 45-19 Ohio State (10-0) - W vs Indiana 56-14 Michigan (10-0) - W vs Nebraska 34-3 TCU (10-0) - W @ #18 Texas 17-10 Tennessee (9-1) - W vs Missouri 66-24 Oregon (8-2) - L vs #25 Washington 37-34 LSU (8-2) - W @ Arkansas 13-10 USC (9-1) - W @ Colorado 55-17 Alabama (8-2) - W @ #11 Ole Miss 30-24 Clemson (9-1) - W vs Louisville 31-16

The only potential controversy this week should come from where the committee decides to slot Clemson and USC. Both schools sit at 9-1 with a road loss and no signature wins. They also both represent their conference’s only legitimate shots at making the playoff.

The SEC will remain the only conference with more than two teams inside of the top ten (Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Alabama). Alabama may jump USC due to the fact USC does not have a win more impressive than what the Tide did against Ole Miss this weekend.

A path still remains for Tennessee to make the CFP. Ohio State and Michigan will meet Thanksgiving weekend. Then it will potentially come down to the committees' value of Tennessee as an one-loss non-division champ (with their lone loss coming at Georgia) vs the one-loss conference champs and the loser of Michigan-Ohio State.

Utah, Penn State, and Oregon, all 8-2, will be competing for the 10th spot.

Georgia (10-0) Ohio State (10-0) Michigan (10-0) TCU (10-0) Tennessee (9-1) LSU (8-2) Alabama (8-2) USC (9-1) Clemson (9-1) Penn State (8-2)

