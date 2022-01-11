Skip to main content
College Gameday Make National Championship Picks

The picks are in from ESPN's College Gameday crew.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will meet yet again this season, this time for the national championship game. The two teams met for the SEC Championship Game where No. 3 Alabama, a near touchdown underdog, beat No. 1 Georgia 41-24. So how did the two teams meet again?

No. 1 Alabama took care of their business versus No. 4 Cincinnatti, running the ball for over 300 yards on their way to a convincing 27-6 win in the Cotton Bowl. Georgia took down No. 2 Michigan, leaving Miami without a doubt that they are one of the best teams in the country; Georgia beat the Wolverines 34-11 off the back of Stetson Bennett, who threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Desmond Howard: Georgia 

David Pollack: Georgia 

Lee Corso: Georgia

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 8:00 PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. We can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily if you cannot watch.

