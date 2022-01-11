College Gameday Make National Championship Picks

No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia will meet yet again this season, this time for the national championship game. The two teams met for the SEC Championship Game where No. 3 Alabama, a near touchdown underdog, beat No. 1 Georgia 41-24. So how did the two teams meet again?

No. 1 Alabama took care of their business versus No. 4 Cincinnatti, running the ball for over 300 yards on their way to a convincing 27-6 win in the Cotton Bowl. Georgia took down No. 2 Michigan, leaving Miami without a doubt that they are one of the best teams in the country; Georgia beat the Wolverines 34-11 off the back of Stetson Bennett, who threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Desmond Howard: Georgia

David Pollack: Georgia

Lee Corso: Georgia

How to Watch?

Kickoff: 8:00 PM EST at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

You can watch the matchup LIVE on FuboTV streaming on all of the available platforms. We can keep you updated through our LIVE Updates Blog here on SI Dawgs Daily if you cannot watch.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.