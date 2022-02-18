Skip to main content

From Georgia WR Coach to LA Rams OC? Latest on Cortez Hankton

Cortez Hankton hasn't been at LSU as the passing game coordinator for very long, and he could be the next offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Georgia coaching staff has seen its fair share of the offseason turnover that comes from winning a national title. Reaching the pinnacle of the sport means acquisition on both your roster and your coaching staff. Whether it was defensive coordinator Dan Lanning heading to Oregon to become a head coach, Jahmile Addae heading to Miami to be the defensive backs coach, or Cortez Hankton heading home to LSU to be the passing game coordinator. 

The dust on the coaching carousel is almost settled, as the NFL calendar has come to a close with the Super Bowl this past Sunday. However, there's one prominent job opening available, Offensive Coordinator, for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. 

According to reports, Cortez Hankton is expected to be interviewed for the opening. In less than two months, Hankton could go from a wide receivers coach on a national championship team to the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champions as the right-hand man next to Sean McVay — a position that has led to head coaching positions on a regular basis in the NFL. 

