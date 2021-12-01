Dan Lanning a Candidate for Oklahoma Job?

Several big names are up for the Oklahoma head coaching job. Among those names though is Georgia Football defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Former Oklahoma turned USC head coach Lincoln Riley's decision to leave Oklahoma for the west coast through shock waves around college football.

Riley finished his fifth year overall as a head coach after taking the job with the Sooners back in 2017 after legendary coach Bob Stoops stepped down from his position. Riley was on staff with Stoops as his offensive coordinator for two seasons before getting promoted to the head job.

Now, not only is one of the sports premier programs getting one of the sport's premier coaches in Riley, but another Top-10 program in Oklahoma is now without a head coach.

Several big names have been thrown around with connections to the program. Names like Josh Heupel, Brent Venables, Luke Fickel, Shane Beamer, and Dave Aranda. Among those names though is Georgia Football defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Lanning has spent the last three seasons under the tutelage of Kirby Smart as Georgia's defensive coordinator. Two out of those three seasons, Georgia has gone on to lead the nation in total defense, including a staggering 6.9 points per game allowed this season.

Originally from North Kansas City, Missouri, Lanning worked up through the rankings of coaching in the midwest. Working at Park Hill South high school in Kansas City, Missouri for two years prior to getting his first college graduate assistants job with Pittsburgh. He then returned to the midwest to coach defensive backs at Sam Houston State before heading to Alabama in 2015 for a season.

He's well versed in the areas of the country that you need to be comfortable in order to have sustained recruiting success at Oklahoma. Not to mention, with Oklahoma coming to the SEC, it behooves them to hire a coach like Lanning who is well-versed in its w

Lanning is likely a bit further down the list of candidates, one would assume candidates with head coaching experience will likely be the priority in these coaching searches. Though it's just another program that will be sniffing around Lanning and the rest of this Georgia coaching staff.

