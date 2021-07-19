Mullen - "Didn't They Say Georgia Would Win Last Year?"

Florida head coach Dan Mullen addressed the media Monday as the SEC Media Days kicked off in Hoover, Alabama and took a shot at Georgia

The rivalry between Georgia and Florida has a special place in the hearts of both respective fanbases. And needless to say, there's very little loved lost between the two.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen addressed the media Monday as the SEC Media Days kicked off in Hoover, Alabama. And when asked about his thoughts on Georgia being predicted to win the SEC East by the overwhelming majority of the media, Mullen didn't disappoint.

"Didn't they say that last year?"

Mullen went on to say that people shouldn't forget that it's Florida that is the defending SEC East champions.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had a recent streak of dominance over the division rival, winning three straight from 2017 to 2019 by an average margin of 20.3 points per game. However, the Gators and Dan Mullen got the better of them in 2020, winning 44-28 in Jacksonville on their way to an SEC East Division title and a trip to the SEC Championship Game.

Florida would ultimately lose that SEC Championship game against Alabama, going on to a New Year's Six bowl game and losing to Oklahoma.

Heading into the 2021 season, Florida has "a lot of change coming" offensively according to Mullen. He stated that with a new quarterback, and the loss of their top-three weapons on that offense, they are going to look a lot differently this season.

Though despite the changes to Florida on offense, not much is expected to change in terms of the importance of matchup between the Gators and the Bulldogs in Jacksonville. As it has for the last four seasons, it's expected that that football game will determine the SEC East.

