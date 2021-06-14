Dan Mullen and Florida Take Shot at UGA on Recruiting Trail

Florida head coach Dan Mullen has an interesting relationship with Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs. Mullen takes a shot with at UGA with is latest act.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators have quite a bit of vitriol for one another, and rightfully so.

These two teams haven't missed their beloved perennially heated fall matchup since World War II.

Needless to say, they are acutely aware of one another. And considering the state of the SEC East in today's climate of college football — the one where Tennessee is nowhere to be found — they are locked in a battle for the division every Halloween weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart had a recent streak of dominance over the division rival, winning three straight from 2017 to 2019 by an average margin of 20.3 points per game. Though, the Gators and head coach Dan Mullen got the better of them in 2020. Winning 44-28 in Jacksonville, Florida on their way to an SEC East Division title and a trip to the SEC Championship game.

In typical Dan Mullen fashion, he's getting his money's worth out of that victory as well. Photos surfaced Monday on Twitter that Mullen and the Florida staff have the game playing on big-screen televisions in their building while recruits are on campus.

Florida currently ranks No. 25 on the 247sports.com composite rankings, down 13 spots from a year ago at a program that resides in the state of Florida which produced 16 SI99 players in the class of 2021, by far the most in the country.

Whereas Georgia and Kirby Smart have placed their claim on a Top-3 recruiting class for going on four straight years.

Simply put, Mullen could use all the help he can get in the recruiting department, even if that means resting on last year's laurels. Certainly, he won't be showing the LS-Shoe game, or perhaps the 35-point New Year's Six Bowl Game drubbing delivered by way of Oklahoma.

