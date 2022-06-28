Skip to main content

Daniel Harris Sets Decision Date and Announces Top-Four Schools

Daniel Harris, a cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, has set a decision date and named his top schools from which he'll be choosing from.

Georgia is closing in on a great month of recruiting as they landed multiple commitments in the month of June, and they might be adding another one in the near future.

Daniel Harris, who is a cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, tweeted out an announcement that included both his top four schools as well the day he will be making his commitment. 

The Miami, Florida native announced on his Twitter feed that he will be deciding between Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan on July 1st. 

Harris took official visits to all four of those schools during the month of June and was in Athens a little over a week ago. 

Georgia is beginning to pick up some momentum in regards to their 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like Daniel Harris could potentially be the next name to come off the board and join the Bulldogs' 2023 class. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

schumann 3000-X2
News

How Does Georgia Replace Three NFL Linebackers in 2022?

By Jonathan Williams8 hours ago
C292FC0F-B5F1-4362-8D15-51B2CC978461
News

Terrence Edwards Predicts Georgia's Next Breakout Receiver

By Harrison RenoJun 26, 2022
220416_AJW_FB_GDAY_3001-X2
News

Impressive Stat Shows Promise for Adonai Mitchell

By Jonathan WilliamsJun 26, 2022
201014_AJW_FB_PRACITCE_051-X4
News

Kirby Smart Talks QB Room Following Arch Manning’s Decision

By Harrison RenoJun 25, 2022
USATSI_18091448
News

LOOK: Florida's Billy Napier Issues Open Letter to his Fanbase after Uproar

By Harrison RenoJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17058662 (1)
News

Was Arch Worth the Chase? How the Miss Impacts Georgia

By Brooks AustinJun 24, 2022
USATSI_17908251
News

Plan B: What Does Georgia Do Now with Arch Manning Headed to Texas?

By Brooks Austin and Harrison RenoJun 23, 2022
USATSI_18321692
News

REACTION: Why Did Arch Manning Pick Texas Over Georgia?

By Harrison RenoJun 23, 2022