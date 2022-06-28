Daniel Harris, a cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, has set a decision date and named his top schools from which he'll be choosing from.

Georgia is closing in on a great month of recruiting as they landed multiple commitments in the month of June, and they might be adding another one in the near future.

Daniel Harris, who is a cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class, tweeted out an announcement that included both his top four schools as well the day he will be making his commitment.

The Miami, Florida native announced on his Twitter feed that he will be deciding between Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan on July 1st.

Harris took official visits to all four of those schools during the month of June and was in Athens a little over a week ago.

Georgia is beginning to pick up some momentum in regards to their 2023 recruiting class, and it looks like Daniel Harris could potentially be the next name to come off the board and join the Bulldogs' 2023 class.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.