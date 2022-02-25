BREAKING: Daquayvious Sorey De-Commits from Georgia

Daquayvious Sorey, a 2023 wide receiver out of Chipley, Florida and cousin of current Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey has de-committed from the University of Georgia.

Daquayvious Sorey, a 2023 wide receiver out of Chipley, Florida and cousin of current Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey has de-committed from the University of Georgia.

Sorey committed to Georgia back in February of 2021, just weeks after his older cousin Xavian signed with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Now, Sorey will open his recruitment back up as he enters his senior season.

This takes Georgia's class down to eight commitments in the 2023 class, which has only just begun for the most part.

Raymond Cottrell now becomes the lone wide receiver commit in the 2023 class, though Georgia has plenty of offensive weaponry on board already with Pearce Spurlin and Lawson Luckie already stored away.

2023 Commits:

Marcus Washington, DB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Raymond Cottrell, WR

Bo Hughley, OL

RyQueze McEdlerry, OL

Seven Cloud, DT

Lawson Luckie, TE

2022 Recruiting Class

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*

Julian Humphrey, CB*

Drew Bobo, OL*

Cole Speer, WR*

Branson Robinson, RB*

Jahiem Singletary, CB*

Dillon Bell, WR

Andrew Paul, RB

Darris Smith, EDGE

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.