Darnell Washington Injury Update, What his Potential Availability Means for Georgia

On Sunday the day before the National Championship game, both Kirby Smart and Sonny Dykes took part in a joint press conference. Smart and his team are currently listed as 12.5-point favorites for the big title game.

This is the third time under Smart that the Bulldogs have made the national title game. TCU on the other hand made its debut playoff appearance this year and now has a shot to win its first title since 1938. This will also be the fifth time in which these two teams will face off, and Georgia has won all four of the previous matchups. Their most recent game was back in 2016 when Georgia defeated the Horned Frogs in the Liberty Bowl during Smart's first season as head coach.

Georgia is on the cusp of becoming the first team in college football playoff history to repeat as national champions. It would also be the fourth title in program history.

During the press conference, Smart provided an injury update for tight end Darnell Washington and said, "We are hopeful we can get Darnell ready to play. He's rehabbed really hard, and I know he wants to play. This is the first time he's been back on the west coast and able to play. So I know it's an important one to him."

Washington's availability for Monday's national title game won't necessarily change anything for the Bulldogs schematically on offense. When he originally got hurt during the Peach Bowl against Ohio State, Georgia remained a heavy 12-personnel formation team by just plugging in true freshman Oscar Delp at tight end. Delp stepped up when his number was called, though he's no Washington in the run game.

What Washington does provide is more versatility on offense. He can be one of the best blockers on the field with his hand in the dirt, and he can also come off of the end of the line and be a threat in the passing game as well.

With time winding down and the national title game being tomorrow, it looks like Washington will remain questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Bulldogs, but with how much this game means to him he might just get the green light.

