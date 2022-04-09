Darnell Washington spoke with the media for the first time this spring on Thursday.

Darnell Washington spoke with the media for the first this spring on Thursday. The junior tight end out of Las Vegas, Nevada, is missing practice this spring due to a "lower leg injury," as Kirby Smart described to the media in his opening press conference of the spring.

After missing the five games of the 2021 regular season with a foot injury that he suffered in fall camp, many didn't know what would come next for the former five-star tight end, who saw a reduced role in Georgia's offense after the return from his injury, thanks in large part to the emergence of fellow tight end Brock Bowers.

After two seasons at the collegiate level, many could say that the 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end that many expected to be an impact player for Georgia from the moment he stepped on campus at the tight end position has yet to realize the potential that many hyped him up to be coming out of high school. But that may not be a fair assessment of Washington as he's missed seven games throughout his career, five of which came just a season ago.

Despite the limited touches in the 2021 Georgia offense, Washington stayed focused on the task at hand; whether on the sideline and cheering for his teammates or blocking, Washington will play his "role."

“If my role is to block, I’ll block. I’m a role player.” - Darnell Washington

The junior tight end did admit that it was tough initially seeing the heights that fellow tight end Brock Bowers reached as a true freshman early on. At the same time, Washington was sidelined with injury, but his team-first mentality shined through as he worked his back from injury and did whatever was asked of him.

“I’m happy for my whole team and the tight end group, especially, but it was rough, a bit,” - Darnell Washington

A stark contrast from the whispers of speculation that led many in the fanbase to believe that number 0 would enter the transfer portal following Georgia's national championship season, yet when asked by the media on Thursday whether he even considered the idea of transferring, Washington said, "Not really," adding that "I kind of don't think about that. I just think about coming here."

While he'd rather be out on the field competing with his teammates this spring, Washington has not let the injury affect his focus on getting back on the field as he continues to rehab with Georgia's medical staff.

I’m not really sure like the timeframe. I just take it day-by-day. Do my rehab and let Mr. Ron [Courson] decide.”

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.