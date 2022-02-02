Darris Smith Officially a Georgia Bulldog

Georgia's Two-Headed Monster at Edge for the 2022 Recruiting Class has become a three-headed Dawg like Cerberus with the addition of Appling County's Darris Smith.

Darris Smith, who recently made the SI99 All-American rankings, signed with the Bulldogs on National Signing Day. Smith committed to Georgia back in December of 2020 and has remained committed to the Bulldogs since that point.

At 6'6 240, with a sub 50 second 400-meter time according to sources, Smith will likely be an explosive Edge Defender for Georgia over the coming years.

SI All-American had this to say about Smith:

Smith has your typical Georgia 3-4 outside linebacker build. Long and strong, with great hand fighting ability. If Georgia can harness Smith’s aggressiveness, they’ll have another monster on their hands with pass rushing prowess. Smith uses his long arms to keep blockers at bay, and closes in on quarterbacks with his speed. If he can play with a bit more leverage and technique, with his athletic profile, he’ll be a force out on the edge for a long time. Smith has three-sport experience, including head-turning basketball ability. He was the region player of the year this spring with above-the-rim ability at his size, something we see on occasion on Friday nights, too.

2022 Recruiting Class

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*

Julian Humphrey, CB*

Drew Bobo, OL*

Cole Speer, WR*

Branson Robinson, RB*

Jahiem Singletary, CB*

Dillon Bell, WR*

Darris Smith, EDGE*

Jordan James, RB

