Latest on OL Coaching Search, Timeline on Decision

Is there an imaginary deadline for Georgia's decision on hiring its new offensive line coach?

Georgia football is searching to hire its third offensive line coach in the Kirby Smart era after the former coach Matt Luke stepped down from his role on the staff a week ago Monday. Luke's reasoning for stepping down is due to him wanting to spend more time with his family as his kids are growing up.

Luke spent the past two seasons in Athens working with the unit that featured players primarily recruited by his predecessor, now Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. It should come as no surprise as two years is not the ideal amount of time for any position coach to get a stocked recruiting class with players they've primarily recruited.

The 2021 season was just the beginning of what the unit was going to look like in the future if Luke decided to stay on. Luke favored smaller, more agile linemen who could get up to the second level and take on linebackers and defensive backs out in space in the screen and toss crack game.

Now with Smart's third offensive line coach incoming, it looks like the unit could yet again go through a transitional period. According to multiple reports, Georgia seems to have its shortlist of names they are targeting for the position.

Some of those names include Glen Elarbee (Tennessee), Greg Studrawa, Will Friend (Auburn), and Eric Mateos (Baylor). Studrawa is the only publicly named candidate without a job currently, after serving the past six seasons in Columbus as the offensive line coach for Ohio State.

With recruiting in a dead period where no on-campus recruiting can be done, March 1st marks the day where visits can ramp back up, allowing athletes to speak face-to-face with schools and their coaches once again.

That March 1st date makes it even more imperative that Georgia decides who they will hire to become its offensive line coach as the Bulldogs will look to hit the ground running on the 2023 offensive line recruiting class over the next few months.

