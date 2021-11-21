Grades: Front Seven Dominates Again

How did the defense grade out in the win over Charleston Southern?

Georgia's defense proved dominance once again in a game where the expectation was total utter dominance. Georgia beat the Charleston Southern Buccaneers 56-7 after jumping out to a 49-0 lead in the first half alone.

Defensive Line: A+

Georgia's front seven overmatched Charleston Southern defensively, Georgia continually got pressure on Southern's quarterback Jack Chambers, keeping him on the move and not letting him get comfortable in the pocket. Georgia finished with four sacks and eight tackles for a loss, holding the Buccaneers' to 68 yards on the ground.

Linebackers: A+

With three draft-eligible players at inside backer, games like these are so valuable for the future of Georgia at the position. Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker could've just played their last game inside Sanford Stadium, meaning Georgia has a lot of work to do to find their replacements.

True freshman linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson handed in another promising performance as he finished second in tackles with six tackles, while fellow freshman Smael Mondon racked up 4.

Secondary: A+

It was an all-around performance for Georgia's historic defense that is giving a little less than a touchdown a game this season. One of the perceived weaknesses coming into the season was in the secondary. Georgia lost all of its starters from a season ago at cornerback and lost a starting safety.

Eleven games into the new season, Georgia secondary looks like it hasn't taken much of a step back. Saturday was a continuation of the progress made this season as the Buccaneers threw for just 58 yards, while Georgia played a lot of its younger depth pieces for the second half.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.