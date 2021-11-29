Grades: Georgia's Secondary Leads the Way with A+

How did the defense-grade out in the win over Georgia Tech?

Georgia's 45-0 win over Georgia Tech advances the Bulldogs to their first undefeated regular season (12-0) since 1982. We bring you the offensive grades from another dominant performance.

Defensive Line: A

Georgia's defense still made some havoc plays without any turnovers as they got after the quarterback, resulting in three sacks, and featured eight tackles for a loss.

Georgia Tech's first offensive drive that got past midfield was the only real negative for Georgia's defensive front. Tech found some success in the run game versus Georgia's second-team defensive line. However, the drive would stall out at the Georgia 36 after Georgia put the first-team defensive front back on the field.

Linebackers: A+

Georgia's linebackers produced all three of Georgia's sacks and accounted for four of the eight tackles for a loss. Nakobe Dean led the team in tackles, finishing with six tackles, a .5 sack, and a tackle for a loss. Dean's running mate at inside backer was right behind him with five tackles, .5 sack, and one tackle for a loss.

Secondary: A+

With starting safety Christopher Smith missing the game with a shoulder injury, Georgia was without of its most experienced players in the secondary. However, Walk-on Dan Jackson stepped up in his spot and, like in games past, was all over the field for Georgia.

The secondary held Tech to just 68 yards through the air, completing just 50 percent of their passes.

