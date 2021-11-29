Grades: Georgia's Secondary Leads the Way with A+

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Defensive Progress Report Week 12

    How did the defense-grade out in the win over Georgia Tech?
    Author:

    Georgia's 45-0 win over Georgia Tech advances the Bulldogs to their first undefeated regular season (12-0) since 1982. We bring you the offensive grades from another dominant performance.

    Defensive Line: A

    Georgia's defense still made some havoc plays without any turnovers as they got after the quarterback, resulting in three sacks, and featured eight tackles for a loss. 

    Georgia Tech's first offensive drive that got past midfield was the only real negative for Georgia's defensive front. Tech found some success in the run game versus Georgia's second-team defensive line. However, the drive would stall out at the Georgia 36 after Georgia put the first-team defensive front back on the field.

    Linebackers: A+

    Georgia's linebackers produced all three of Georgia's sacks and accounted for four of the eight tackles for a loss. Nakobe Dean led the team in tackles, finishing with six tackles, a .5 sack, and a tackle for a loss. Dean's running mate at inside backer was right behind him with five tackles, .5 sack, and one tackle for a loss.

    Secondary: A+

    With starting safety Christopher Smith missing the game with a shoulder injury, Georgia was without of its most experienced players in the secondary. However, Walk-on Dan Jackson stepped up in his spot and, like in games past, was all over the field for Georgia. 

    Read More

    The secondary held Tech to just 68 yards through the air, completing just 50 percent of their passes. 

    You Might Also Like:

    Join the community

    Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

    Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

    You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

    9018DAE4-CE5A-4882-99AE-0D36142B5A72
    News

    Grades: Georgia's Secondary Leads the Way with A+

    12 seconds ago
    USATSI_17242110
    News

    LATEST: Saban Updates RB Situation, Bama Down to One Back?

    2 hours ago
    E261C9D5-B773-4F82-A03E-35651DD41867
    News

    Injury Report: Smart Provides Latest on Health Before Bama

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17042717
    News

    BREAKING: Zach Evans to Enter Transfer Portal

    57 minutes ago
    uga-alabama 3834-L
    News

    What History Tells Us: Georgia-Alabama

    4 hours ago
    E4BBA9C5-0F39-41D3-9429-C63FCAD1509B
    News

    How Riley's Move to USC Impacts Georgia

    5 hours ago
    210918_mlm_fb_southcarolina_1399-L
    News

    Georgia/Bama Betting Line Change, UGA Favored BIG

    6 hours ago
    85A155D1-A154-4907-8E9A-DCB4CC128E41
    News

    Saban: "Their Defense is No. 1 in the Nation."

    21 hours ago