Deion Sanders Says He Prayed No One Would "Drop A Bag" on Travis Hunter

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders made waves in the recruiting world when he landed No. 1 overall player Travis Hunter, but he said he was scared of others "dropping a bag on him."

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders shocked the recruiting world on December 19th when he flipped long-time Florida State commit and No. 1 player in the 2022 class Travis Hunter.

There were rumors swirling the landing of Hunter that NIL promises and guarantees were made to Travis Hunter in order to land him at the HBCU, including links to Barstool Sports.

However, according to a recent interview, Deion Sanders did with the Dan Le Batard Show with StuGotz, Sanders was worried other programs would be "dropping the bag."

“Unbelievable, man. It was unbelievable,” Sanders told Le Batard. “I knew a week, two weeks before, that it was real. It was going to be what it was. But you’re still anticipating that day. You’re praying that no one comes in and drops off a bag (of cash). (Laughs).

Sanders would go on to say that he placed cornerbacks on the corner of Travis Hunter's street to make sure no one "dropped the bag"

I put cornerbacks out there on the block, on the corner, to make sure nobody come down the street and drop a bag. Make sure no one drops a bag; that’s the only dern thing that could get in the way. We did it, man. My staff was wonderful, they did it. Travis is on campus already doing his thing.

