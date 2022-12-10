Deion Sanders has been a head coach in college football for almost 3 years now. In that time, Sanders' coaching methods have been, for lack of a better word, "unorthodox". Recently a video surfaced of Sanders telling players of his new team to transfer because he was bringing "his own guys".

But the most recent Coach Prime clip to go viral may strike a nerve with Georgia Bulldog fans in particular. In a clip of Sanders discussing his days as a young recruit, he mentioned that he was unimpressed with the Georgia Bulldogs. Sanders stated that the visit took place in December which he said was "the dumbest bit of recruiting" to invite a Florida recruit to a visit during the winter months. Ironically enough, Sanders has recently taken a new head coaching position in Colorado.

Sanders also stated in the interview that Vince Dooley suggested to him at the time that he would redshirt his freshman year and then be a major contributor. Sanders criticized this heavily and stated that he told Dooley. "Sir, with all due respect. I am better than everything that you got out there".

While Georgia was certainly not the football powerhouse that it is today at the time of Sanders' recruitment. It is quite hard to imagine an 18-19-year-old recruit speaking to a college football legend in such a way. It is also interesting to consider how different Sanders would be recruited nowadays, given that Georgia is one of the premier programs in college football.

