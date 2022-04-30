Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick is off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the 212 overal pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams have selected Georgia cornerback Derion Kendrick.

The former Rock Hill, South Carolina native was the top-ranked player coming out of South Carolina in the 2018 recruiting class. Kendrick was a receiver and went to Clemson and played receiver as a freshman in 2018 before transitioning to cornerback in 2019 before his sophomore season.

Kendrick would be selected to All-ACC second team after being credited with 51 tackles, six pass breakups, two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown in 15 games as a sophomore.

A shocking sophomore season would be followed up with his junior season in 2020. He earned the All-ACC first-team selection after playing in nine games, missing just one game. Kendrick recorded 20 tackles and six pass breakups, a sack, and an interception.

Kendrick would then transfer to Athens following his junior season, helping Georgia fill the voids left behind by Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell at cornerback. Kendrick certainly did not disappoint and served as a plug-and-play option for the Bulldogs when he stepped onto campus.

Kendrick played and started in all 15 games this past season, recording 41 tackles, four interceptions, and three pass breakups; Kendrick also was named the Orange Bowl Defensive MVP following his impressive performance against the Michigan Wolverines, where he recorded two interceptions.

