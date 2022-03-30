In his third season at the collegiate level, Devin Willock is already pushing for playing time along the offensive line.

Losing experienced players like Georgia's offensive line did a year ago as former starters Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer are off to the NFL is always going to be a blow to an offensive line unit that allowed just 16 sacks through a 15 game schedule. Salyer started at left tackle for the majority of his last two seasons in Athens, while Justin Shaffer was a mainstay on the interior of Georgia's line, playing both guard positions throughout his time between the hedges.

Fresh off the 2021 national championship season, a specific connotation that Kirby Smart uses when speaking about the goals for the 2022 season is saying Georgia is not "defending" its national championship; rather, they are focused on winning another. Georgia returns three out of the five starters up front and will be dealing with a new offensive line coach after Matt Luke stepped down following the championship-winning season, with Stacy Searels settling in as his replacement.

Through two weeks of spring practice, Georgia's battles are only just beginning as they look to find the best five offensive linemen to play up front this coming fall. Redshirt freshman Devin Willock is one of those players who is pushing for a spot on the line at both guard positions.

On Tuesday night, Willock spoke with the media and offered some insight into where he is improving coming off his freshmen season in Athens.

"Definitely technique. Fundamentally it wasn't necessarily there yet and that is what I have been trying to do. It is a lot easier said than done. Definitely just taking a lot of reps at it, going back and forth. Just trying to get work in after practice…keeping my pad levels low. Just really playing with grit." - Devin Willock

Under the direction of Kirby Smart, Georgia has been very selective as to who speaks to the media for press conferences, as Smart and the staff want the players who will represent the university the right way, and often the selection of a player is an insight into the trust and belief that is being given to a player.

For Willock, it speaks volumes as the interior offensive lineman is just beginning his second spring in Athens and has been elevated to a position where he can talk to the media on behalf of the team.

With Tate Ratledge out for the spring as he still deals with the foot injury that sidelined him last season after earning the starting job at right guard for the season opener against Clemson, would only see him take a few snaps before an injury ended his season, Willocks is getting a head start at guard, and if his selection to speak to the media is any indication early on, the redshirt freshman already seems to be gaining the trust of the coaching staff.

