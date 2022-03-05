DeVonte Wyatt Finishes 40-Yard Dash

One of the most often overlooked prospects in Georgia's star-studded defensive line last season, DeVonte Wyatt continues to justify those who believe the former Georgia defensive tackle is a first-round caliber defensive lineman in a deep defensive line class.

A standout performer from this year's edition of the Reese's Senior Bowl has seen his stock rise tremendously over the last few weeks after finishing off his collegiate career in 2021 with 39 tackles, seven of which were for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Wyatt's ability to get off the line of scrimmage and attack blockers was shown even in the 40-yard as he ran a 4.84 and a 4.80. The official times came in at 4.77 for Wyatt.

With two strong back-to-back showings in front of countless NFL personnel, Wyatt looks poised to potentially join fellow Georgia defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Travon Walker in the first round of the NFL Draft this coming April.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah certainly believed that Wyatt is a first-round talent after watching him take part in the Senior Bowl. Wyatt placed in the top-10 for Jeremiah's performers from the Senior Bowl practices, Jeremiah added, "[Wyatt] showed how dynamic and explosive he is, particularly in the one-on-one pass-rush drills. His combination of quickness and power was on display."

His run at Georgia was a short-termed tenure after spending time at the Junior College level, but Wyatt left his mark on The University of Georgia and vice-versa.

“One of my #1 goals coming to UGA was winning a National Championship for my home state. On Monday, my brothers and I accomplished that goal in front of the best fans in the world. I would like to thank Dawg Nation for the continued support and love I’ve received all season. To Coach Smart, Coach Scott, all of my coaches, and all of the support staff I want to thank you for believing in me. My family and I are forever grateful. To my brothers at UGA, I love you guys and I’ll never forget the memories of this championship season. Forever Go Dawgs!

