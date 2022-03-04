DeVonte Wyatt: "The Sky's The Limit" for Jalen Carter

What did former Georgia defensive tackle DeVonte Wyatt have to say about his former teammate Jalen Carter?

After the first day of the 2022 NFL Combine which featured quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends, as they take on interviews and drills in Lucas Oil Stadium in front of countless NFL scouts and executives, Friday will see the offensive linemen and running backs take center stage in Indianapolis before defensive linemen and linebackers partake in the events on Saturday.

DeVonte Wyatt was one of many Georgia players to sit down with the media and answer their questions. Among the countless questions answered by Wyatt, one stood out, that being about what he saw in the future for rising junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

Carter is definitely going to be amazing like man's got talent, he's strong, he's fast and I can't wait to see him play next year, I can't wait to see him go through the whole process I am going through right now. As long as he keeps his head straight and stays positive, the sky's the limit for him. -DeVonte Wyatt

An unsurprising quote from Wyatt, to say the least for Georgia fans as the former five-star defensive linemen out of Apoka, Fla., stood out from the beginning when he stepped onto campus in Athens, not only due to his 6-foot-3, 310-pound frame but his play as well. A positionally limitless player through his first two years at Georgia, he has seen it all at this point already in his career, lining up as a 3-technique, shade technique, a 0-tech (nose), and even a 4I technique at times.

With Jordan Davis, DeVonte Wyatt, and Travon Walker, all three of which not only former teammates of Carter heading to the NFL could very well all become first-round picks when the Draft comes around. However, the attention will be turning away from those three guys to Jalen Carter as he begins preparing for his junior season, which could be his last season in the red and black as he will be eligible for the NFL Draft at the end of the season.

Carter played in all 15-games this past season, recording 37 tackles, 8.5 tackles for a loss, and 3-sacks. With a front seven that loses six major contributors from last season's national championship-winning team, Carter is going to have the opportunity to be in the spotlight in the middle of Georgia's defense.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.