BREAKING: Dillon Bell Makes it Official

Dillon Bell Officially Signs with Georgia Football

Class of 2022 wide receiver commit Dillon Bell is now officially a member of Georgia's 2022 signing class, as the Texas native turned in his official LOI Wednesday morning.

A commit since August of 2021, Bell originally committed to Georgia under the impression that wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton would be his position coach. Though with Hankton off to be the WR coach at LSU under Brian Kelly, Bell decided to stay true to his commitment with Georgia. 

He joins fellow wide receivers De'Nylon Morrissette, Chandler Smith, and Cole Speer in the 2022 official class. 

2022 Recruiting Class

  • Malaki Starks, S
  • Daylen Everette, DB
  • Earnest Greene, OL
  • Mykel Williams, EDGE
  • De'Nylon Morrissette, WR
  • Chandler Smith, WR
  • Oscar Delp, TE
  • Gunner Stockton, QB
  • Jalon Walker, LB
  • CJ Washington, LB
  • CJ Madden, EDGE
  • Aliou Bah, OL
  • Shone Washington, DT
  • Jacob Hood, OL
  • JaCorey Thomas, DB
  • Griffin Scroggs, OL
  • Brett Thorson, P
  • Bear Alexander, DT
  • Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*
  • Julian Humphrey, CB*
  • Drew Bobo, OL*
  • Cole Speer, WR*
  • Branson Robinson, RB*
  • Jahiem Singletary, CB*
  • Dillon Bell, WR*
  • Jordan James, RB
  • Darris Smith, EDGE

Join the community

