SOURCES: Dominick Blaylock BACK in a Big Way in First Spring Scrimmage

Dominick Blaylock has had a tough go at things since arriving in Athens with regards to injury. Now, he's back in the rotation in a major way.

When the NCAA approved an additional year of eligibility for all athletes that competed in 2020, perhaps the athletes like Dominick Blaylock — who have had multiple years stripped from them due to injury — received a sigh of relief.

Now, as Dominick Blaylock enters what is his fourth spring practice, he has at least two more years of eligibility. And it's a good thing too because with Jermaine Burton off to Alabama via the Transfer Portal, Georgia needs as much depth at the position as possible.

According to sources in attendance during Georgia's first spring practice scrimmage, Blaylock burst back onto the scene with multiple touchdown grabs including one for 40+ yards and a score down the middle of the field.

Before Georgia fans were wooed by the likes of Jermaine Burton during the 197 yards performance against Mississippi State as a freshman, or Adonai Mitchell making a TD catch in the fourth quarter of a national title, it was Dominick Blaylock that had 112 yards in just his second ever college football game.

It was Dominick Blaylock that delivered a 5 TD performance as a freshman, more than both Mitchell and Burton.

Now, following two knee surgeries, he's seemingly returning to form. He's continued to impact this offense from the slot this spring. Smart has this to say about the junior receiver:

"He's doing well, he's been pretty consistent. The offseason program was good for him in terms of getting confidence, change of direction, doing some things well. I think he would be the first to tell you he is still rusty but he is so confident with the ball in his hands and catches the ball really well... He brings some veteran experience, really right now anyone at wide receiver with experience is a veteran because we don't have many guys with experience there but he's done a tremendous job. [Balylock] never complains."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.