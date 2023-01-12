Skip to main content

Eddrick Houston set to Visit Athens for National Championship Parade

5 star EDGE prospect Eddrick Houston will be an Athens this Saturday as Georgia celebrates its 2nd straight National Title

This Saturday, Eddrick Houston will take a visit to Athens this Saturday as the Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to host a parade in celebration of the successes of its 2022 National Championship season as reported by Chad Simmons of On3 recruiting. 

According to 247sports, Houston is currently the 8th highest ranked player and the No.1 D-lineman in the nation for the 2024 recruiting class. His most recent visit took place on October 29th as he traveled to Knoxville, Tennessee for an unofficial visit with the Volunteers. 

Houston received an offer from the Bulldogs in August of 2021 and was in attendance for Georgia's game against the at the time No.1 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Buford, Georgia native spoke to rivals.com on the electricity of Sanford Stadium that evening, stating "That was probably the loudest [game] I’ve been to".

With the 2023 season still months away and the 2024 recruiting cycle just beginning to heat up, it is likely that it will be a few months before there is a clear front runner in Houston's recruiting process. 

