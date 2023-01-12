Skip to main content

Georgia Roster Set for Major Overhaul In Coming Days

Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title and they've already seen roster movements. We have the latest on decision still to be made for this football team.

The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements. 

NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA Transfer Portal closes on January 18th, 2023, and there are return announcements impending as well. So, with plenty to pay attention to, we give you the latest on the decisions to be made. 

Awaiting announcements: 

  • S, Chris Smith
  • EDGE, Nolan Smith
  • CB, Kelee Ringo
  • TE, Darnell Washington
  • DT, Warren Brinson
  • WR, Adonai Mitchell
  • OT, Broderick Jones
  • C, Sedrick Van Pran 
  • OT, Warren McClendon

Return Announcements

  • DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023
  • RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

Current Transfer List:

  • Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)
  • Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)
  • Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

  • CJ Allen, LB
  • Damon Wilson, EDGE
  • Daniel Harris, DB
  • Jamal Merriweather, OT
  • Samuel M’Pemba, ATH
  • Monroe Freeling, OT
  • Raylen Wilson, LB
  • Joenel Aguero, DB
  • Troy Bowles, LB
  • Pearce Spurlin, TE
  • Gabe Harris, Edge
  • Bo Hughley, OT
  • Tyler Williams, WR
  • AJ Harris, DB
  • Jamaal Jarrett, DL
  • Justyn Rhett, DB
  • Lawson Luckie, TE
  • Kelton Smith, IOL
  • Roderick Robinson II, RB
  • Joshua Miller, IOL
  • Yazeed Haynes, WR
  • Peyton Woodring, K
  • Anthony Evans, WR
  • Will Snellings, LS
  • Chris Peal, DB

