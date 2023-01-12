The University of Georgia is fresh off their second consecutive national title, becoming the first program in CFP history to repeat as champions. Now, as they prepare for their celebration parade, there are ample impending roster movements.

NFL Draft declarations are being made, the NCAA Transfer Portal closes on January 18th, 2023, and there are return announcements impending as well. So, with plenty to pay attention to, we give you the latest on the decisions to be made.

Awaiting announcements:

S, Chris Smith

EDGE, Nolan Smith

CB, Kelee Ringo

TE, Darnell Washington

DT, Warren Brinson

WR, Adonai Mitchell

OT, Broderick Jones

C, Sedrick Van Pran

OT, Warren McClendon

Return Announcements

DT, Nazir Stackhouse will be back in 2023

RB, Kendall Milton will be back in 2023

Draft Declarations

DT, Jalen Carter has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft

QB, Stetson Bennett is out of Eligibility.

CB, Kelee Ringo told reporters after the game he intends to declare but has not made an official announcement.

Current Transfer List:

Bill Norton, DL (Arizona)

Arik Gilbert, TE (Portal)

Brett Seither, TE (Portal)

2023 Georgia Recruiting Class

BOLD indicates LOI has been turned in/Italics indicate the player is enrolled.

CJ Allen, LB

Damon Wilson, EDGE

Daniel Harris, DB

Jamal Merriweather, OT

Samuel M’Pemba, ATH

Monroe Freeling, OT

Raylen Wilson, LB

Joenel Aguero, DB

Troy Bowles, LB

Pearce Spurlin, TE

Gabe Harris, Edge

Bo Hughley, OT

Tyler Williams, WR

AJ Harris, DB

Jamaal Jarrett, DL

Justyn Rhett, DB

Lawson Luckie, TE

Kelton Smith, IOL

Roderick Robinson II, RB

Joshua Miller, IOL

Yazeed Haynes, WR

Peyton Woodring, K

Anthony Evans, WR

Will Snellings, LS

Chris Peal, DB

