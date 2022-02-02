BREAKING: Georgia Adds Third LB to 2022 Class

Georgia adds their third inside linebacker prospect to the class of 2022 with the addition of Peach State product EJ Lightsey.

Lightsey is a state championship member of the Fitzgerald Purple Hurricanes and joins Jalon Walker and CJ Washington in the 2022 class.

Lightsey originally committed to Florida in August after an eight-month recruitment process, which led to numerous visits both pre-and-post commitment. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker, who was primarily recruited to UF by linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Robinson is no longer with the Florida program.

Lightsey projects as a true inside linebacker at the next level which has been a recruiting need for Georgia for some time.

With Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall, and Quay Walker exciting the program all in the span of one offseason, Georgia needed to add a third linebacker to this 2022 class.

2022 Recruiting Class

Malaki Starks, S

Daylen Everette, DB

Earnest Greene, OL

Mykel Williams, EDGE

De'Nylon Morrissette, WR

Chandler Smith, WR

Oscar Delp, TE

Gunner Stockton, QB

Jalon Walker, LB

CJ Washington, LB

CJ Madden, EDGE

Aliou Bah, OL

Shone Washington, DT

Jacob Hood, OL

JaCorey Thomas, DB

Griffin Scroggs, OL

Brett Thorson, P

Bear Alexander, DT

Christian Miller, DL*

Marvin Jones Jr, EDGE*

Julian Humphrey, CB*

Drew Bobo, OL*

Cole Speer, WR*

Branson Robinson, RB*

Jahiem Singletary, CB*

Dillon Bell, WR*

Darris Smith, EDGE*

