JUST IN: Elias Ricks to Enter Transfer Portal

    • November 22, 2021
    Elias Ricks to Enter Transfer Portal

    The former LSU Tiger has cut ties with the team and is in the portal looking for a new home.
    Ricks was regarded as one of the elite cornerback prospects in the class of 2020. He joined the Tigers out of IMG Academy, a school in Florida which pumps out elite talent. Ricks was heavily recruited by almost everyone, including Georgia and Ohio State, before choosing LSU.

    According to Sam Spiegelman of Rivals.com, the former five-star cornerback in the 2020 class is entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal following his second season in Baton Rouge as an LSU Tiger.

    Ricks missed the remainder of the 2021 season following an injury in October that prevented the freshman All-American from putting together yet another impressive season at the college level.

    "Former five-star CB Elias Ricks is entering his name in the transfer portal sources tell Rivals."

    Spiegelman said via his Twitter account. Any contenders for Ricks are unknown at this point as he is just entering the transfer portal. Still, after a recruitment that involved some top programs like Georgia and Ohio State, both the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs could have a connection already formed with the former IMG Academy standout.

