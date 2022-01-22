Season in Review: Grading out an Improbable QB Room

If you announced to the world back at the beginning of August that Georgia would win the national championship this season, many would've believed you. Still, if you said Stetson Bennett would be the quarterback, frankly, no one would've believed it.

Now that is not a shot at the former walk-on quarterback from Blackshear, Georgia; Bennett has been the underdog his entire collegiate career. After starting in five of the first six games a season ago, many didn't think Bennett would start another game for Georgia.

The performance of JT Daniels in those final four games of the 2020 season gave much belief that the University of Southern California transfer would be Georgia's starter in 2021 and ultimately give Georgia every shot at winning a national title.

But boy, were we wrong again. After two injuries to JT Daniels in the first four games of the young season, Daniels would lose his job to the man he beat out for the job a season earlier. Bennett led Georgia to the school's first unbeaten regular season in almost four decades and performed at a level that gave confidence that he would lead Georgia to victory in the SEC Championship Game versus Alabama.

Despite Georgia not getting it done the first time and with the noise the loudest, Bennett delivered once again for Georgia when almost everyone seemed to be doubting him. Bennett showed out in the College Football Playoff Semifinal versus Michigan.

The senior quarterback completed 20 of 30 passes for over 300 yards and three passing touchdowns. The performance not only sealed him the honor of being named the Orange Bowl Offensive Player of the Game, but it gave him another shot at Alabama.

After a rough first three-quarters of play for Georgia's offense as a whole, Bennett delivered when it mattered most, throwing two second-half touchdowns that helped snapped Georgia's 41-year championship drought.

End of Season Grade: A-

Bennett showed a lot of improvement from last season to this season; for one, he improved tremendously as a passer completing 64.5 percent of his passes, up from 55.4 a year ago, and he did while averaging ten yards per attempt.

Bennett proved to be the right man at the right time for Georgia, with two consecutive injuries to JT Daniels providing another chance for Bennett not only to win his job back but prove everyone wrong as he won a national championship.

Additionally, it wasn't just Bennett's right arm that helped propel this offense, it was his legs as well. Georgia's offensive line performed admirably all season, though if there was one area they may have been exposed at times during the season it was the interior of that offensive line. There were several times when Bennett was forced to create plays with his legs and he did exactly that for a large portion of the season.

Georgia fans were expecting an air raid offense, with 4,000 yards passing and nearly 40 TDs passes this season, at least they had lofty expectations for JT Daniels, George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, and Darnell Washington.

Well, Daniels got hurt (twice), Pickens tore his ACL in the spring, Kearis Jackson and Darnell Washington weren't available until week 5. So, you called on the mailman and a freshman tight end named Brock Bowers this season.

The result? A national title, an offense that led the SEC in yards per play, and an offense that produced 38.6 points per game (9th in FBS).

Needless to say, the quarterback did what was needed to be done to run an effective, explosive, and efficient offense. That's good enough for us.

2022 Look Ahead:

Depth Chart:

QB, Stetson Bennett SSr

QB, Carson Beck, RSo

QB, Brock Vandagriff RFr

QB, Gunner Stockton Fr

JT Daniels is off to the portal as we now know, so his time at Georgia ends with 7 career starts, going 7-0 in those games, having thrown for 1,953 yards on 69.5% completion with 17 TDs to 5 INTs. He is a graduate transfer and will have immediate eligibility wherever he lands. According to reports he and wide receiver Jermaine Burton could be a package deal and Ole Miss under Lane Kiffin is the leader in the clubhouse.

