CFP Rankings: Stage Set for SEC Championship Game

It was a crazy weekend for the world of College Football, and the days following it have been just as crazy. We've already seen two major coaching changes, both leaving two of the top jobs in the country for two other jobs that are historical top-10, that are entering a rebuilding phase.

Neither of those changes affects the College Football Playoff rankings, as the play on the field matters to the committee responsible for determining "Who's In" the top four of the playoffs.

This weekend was one of the best in college football so far in 2021, kicking off with the massive victory in the Big House. The Michigan Wolverines needed a win versus rival Ohio State to secure passage to the playoffs, for the first time in program history, but it also as the marquee win for Jim Harbaugh, who until Saturday never beat the Buckeyes in five prior attempts.

The Buckeyes look to be eliminated from playoff contention following their loss in the Big House to Michigan. The Wolverines pass rush gave the Buckeyes trouble, keeping CJ Stroud and Ohio State's dangerous offense under wraps, helping seal a 42-27 victory, which clinched Michigan's spot in the BIG10 title game.

Elsewhere during the 3:30 slate, Auburn and Alabama delivered an instant classic in the 89th edition of the Iron Bowl, a game that went down in the history books as the first Iron Bowl to end with overtime.

The now 6-6 Auburn Tigers gave Alabama everything they had, holding the SEC West champion scoreless for 59 minutes, as Auburn failed to keep its 10-0 lead on the Crimson Tide.

After some late-game heroics from Bryce Young on the final drive of regulation for Alabama, Nick Saban's program showed a glimpse of why they've reigned supreme over College Football for the better part of a decade.

The Tide came rolling back in the fourth quarter and had all the momentum heading into overtime. The two teams would match each other point for point in the first three overtimes before Young connected with John Metchie to seal the deal on another Alabama comeback, providing a 2-point shootout, thanks to the new overtime rules.

Even though Alabama managed to see through a horrid offensive performance from their offensive line that surrendered seven sacks and lost starting running back Brian Robinson Jr to injury, the overtime win over Auburn hurts Alabama more than helps, as it continues a string of close-wins in games where Alabama is a heavy favorite.

As Michigan and Cincinnati move up in the rankings and Alabama drops from their former spot at number two, Georgia's dominance continued over the weekend with a 45-0 win over rival Georgia Tech.

Georgia's next game in the SEC Championship will see them face No. 4 Alabama, where Alabama needs a win to secure a bid in the playoffs; In contrast, a win for Georgia won't change their ranking; it would provide a monumental victory for Kirby Smart and the program.

Georgia Michigan Alabama Cincinnati Notre Dame Ole Miss Baylor Oregon

