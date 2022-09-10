ESPN College Gameday Crew Calls Georgia's Offense 'Legit'

This morning during the ESPN College Gameday show, analyst, Rece Davis, posed the question of how legit Georgia's offense is this season. Last week against Oregon, the Bulldog's offense was firing on all cylinders. They posted 49 points in the game and at one point they had scored seven straight touchdowns on seven possessions.

There was consensus agreement amongst the Gameday crew that Georgia's offense is very much "real", as Kirk Herbstreit put it. Desmon Howard followed by saying "Stetson Bennett and that Georgia offense are very much legit." A lot of love is being shown to Georgia's offense and rightfully so. Davis went as far as to say that Bennett looked like a "Heisman contender" in week one.

Bennett against Oregon threw for 368 yards, scored three total touchdowns, and had an 80 percent completion percentage. Following his strong performance, Bennett saw a major increase in his odds to win the Heisman trophy, and if Bennett can keep up with the pace he set in week one, an invitation to New York come December might not be too far-fetched.

Last season, Georgia averaged 37.4 points per game. Bennett, for the first time in his career, spent the entire offseason tabbed as the team's and is in his third year working in offensive coordinator, Todd Monken's system. The first time ever during the Kirby Smart era at Georgia that an offensive coordinator and starting quarterback have gotten to work with one another for three straight seasons.

Georgia in years past has been known for its defense, but this season, it appears that the offense could be the team's strongest unit. Bennett was able to connect with ten different receivers last week against Oregon and with how easy their success seemed to come, it raises the question of just how good the Bulldogs' offense will be for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to the ESPN Gameday crew, they're gonna be pretty dang good.

