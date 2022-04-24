In today's NFL, more and more teams are looking for linebackers with length and the important measurables like their forty-yard dash. It is why you see the term "undersized" linebackers used so often.

Dean is just the latest example of a growing list of prospects that the NFL feels are too "undersized" to play inside linebacker at the professional level. Despite other undersized prospects like Roquan Smith, and Bobby Wagner proving scouts wrong over the years, it is still a term that could knock players down a team's draft board.

Except ESPN's Todd McShay is having none of it. McShay recently declared on ESPN that he was prepared to "Die on the Dean hill."

"Nakobe Dean, I knew I had a higher grade on than most people. And I personally think he's one of the 20 best football players in this class, maybe one of the best 15. But there's concern about the arm length, concern about the speed, concern about the measureables not matching up to the production at college, but I've told you before, and I'll say it again, I'm gonna die on the Dean hill. That's fine with me. I'm gonna have him ranked too high, he's gonna get drafted way lower than where my ranking is gonna be" - Todd McShay dying on the Dean hill.

In his most recent mock draft with fellow ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, McShay had Dean going off the board to the New England Patriots, the current holder of the No. 21st pick of the draft.

"If you've read my other mock drafts this spring, you know I love this fit. Dean has some unbelievable tape, and coach Bill Belichick would get him involved on defense in a number of ways."

- McShay on why he sees Dean as a fit for the Patriots

In the past, the draft expert has pointed to Dean's high IQ and exceptional tackling as reasons why he sees the former Horn Lake, Mississippi, native as a great fit for the Patriots' defensive system after losing long-time veteran linebacker Dont'a Hightower, Dean could be the next franchise linebacker in New England.

