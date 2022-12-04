Final CFP Rankings Released: Who Get's In?

Coming into Friday, it seemed relatively simple. Georgia and Michigan seemed to be locked for the playoffs. Possibly even TCU. With the Trojans taking a loss in the PAC-12 championship it now cues the chaos.

Southern California started the first quarter the way it needed. They were giving most college football fans the indication that it would be Georgia and the Trojans meeting in the playoffs. Well, Utah had other plans. Saturday, noon rolls around, and it’s time for TCU to give itself a chance to make the playoffs. While they were able to force overtime, they came up short on 4th and goal, ultimately giving Kansas State the win.

Georgia secured its second SEC championship under coach Kirby Smart, almost assuring they'll play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the opening round of the playoffs, essentially giving them a home-field advantage. Michigan handled business in the Big Ten Championship as well. Now the question is, with everything that’s happened, how did the final rankings play out?

*This article will go live at noon with the CFP Selection show and will be updated along with the broadcast.*

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee

AP Top 25:

Georgia Michigan TCU Ohio State Alabama Tennessee Utah USC Penn State Clemson

Quotes:

Kirby Smart, "The message to the team today is about getting better, particularly on defense. Giving up 500 yards passing will not be tolerated."

Nick Saban, "Context on your loss matters. I don't think two one-point losses on the road in the SEC are bad losses."

You May Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN