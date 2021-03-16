First Look at 2021 Georgia Bulldogs

Today's opening practice of the 2021 spring season give us our first look at this year's Georgia football team.

Tuesday marked the opening day of spring practice for the Georgia Bulldogs, which means courtesy of the SID department in Athens, we got our first look at what the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs will look like.

Including our first real look at heralded redshirt freshman cornerback Kelee Ringo.

Kelee Ringo has all of the physical tools to succeed, standing 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, while being clocked running over 21 miles per hour at his top speed. The expectations surrounding Ringo headed into this season are warranted. The buzz around the program is that this coaching staff is beyond excited to watch him play this spring after sitting out all of 2020 with recovering from shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum.

CB, Kelee Ringo

JT Daniels is obviously the talk of the town considering the hype leading into the 2021 season. He's one of the primary reasons Georgia is picked to win the SEC East by an overwhelming majority of the national media.

QB, JT Daniels

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer returned to Georgia for a fourth season despite receiving positive feedback from the NFL according to sources. He returns as one of three starters from a year ago and the idea is that he will resume play at guard after a year playing left tackle for the Dawgs.

OL, Jamaree Salyer

Photo Gallery

9 Gallery 9 Images

Tuesday was the first of fifteen spring practices. Georgia has several questions to answer this spring, or at least begin to answer at several key positions from corner to shoring up their offensive line.

