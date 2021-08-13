What Georgia Needs to Accomplish in First Scrimmage

The first full week of fall camp is coming to a close for Georgia on Friday as the Dawgs prepare for their first of three scrimmages this fall. Sunday was the beginning of the additions of pads, and just as expected, it meant a ramp-up in intensity.

Georgia has seen one injury so far through the first week. Warren Ericson went down Sunday with a broken hand that will likely sideline him for a few weeks. Ericson is Georgia's most experienced option returning at center after Trey Hill's departure for the NFL.

Ericson started the last two games of 2020, filling in for Hill, who underwent two knee surgeries that ended his season. While there was going to be a battle to see who won the starting spot at the position this fall, Ericson looked to have the leg up on redshirt freshman Sedrick Van Pran with the added starting experience.

Saturday will be the first scrimmage for the redshirt freshman to take reps with the first-team offense. Van Pran, formerly out of New Orleans, Louisiana, was a highly-touted prospect coming out of high school as a four-star in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.

With no public timetable for Ericson's return from injury, Saturday is a good first test for the Louisiana native going up against a Georgia interior defensive line that returns nose tackle Jordan Davis and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt. Georgia lists the senior nose tackle at 340 pounds, making him one of the bigger linemen that Van Pran could face this season.

Playing at a high level against Jordan Davis could earn the redshirt freshman the starting job at center. However, center may be getting some attention following the injury to Ericson, the battle at left tackle continues to be an important question that remains unanswered.

Returning senior Jamaree Salyer was the penciled-in starter a year ago at this time; now it looks like the Dawgs hope to move him back to guard after starting him in nine games at tackle. Leaving a trio of young lineman to battle it out at left tackle.

There is no questioning the talent of Broderick Jones and Amarius Mims, both former highly rated five-stars out of high school, which many expect to be the future of Georgia's offensive line. However, both lack collegiate experience as Broderick Jones, the redshirt freshman, saw limited action a season ago, and Mims is only a true freshman. Those two aside, Georgia boasts another option.

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss is Georgia's most experienced option behind Salyer. Truss started his first and only collegiate game in the Peach Bowl against Cincinnati and struggled with a stingy Bearcats defense. After a full offseason behind him, it is possible that Matt Luke could give Truss a second chance this season at left tackle. Saturday will be a big first test for all three linemen.

Otherwhere for Georgia, the secondary will be watched after two high-profile transfer additions and an infusion of young, inexperienced talent at the position. Saturday is a big first for Georgia in these position battles.

