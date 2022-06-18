In this year's college football preseason preview by Phil Steele he named five Georgia Bulldogs to his preseason All-American list.

Phil Steele, one of the most well-known and respected college football prognosticators, released his list of preseason All-Americans for the upcoming 2022 season this fall.

Steele annually releases his preseason college football preview of the upcoming football season. Within that preview magazine, he goes over his thoughts on who should be on the all-conference teams and even selects his preseason All-Americans.

In this year's edition, his All-American list included five Georgia Bulldogs, two featured on the first team, two on the second team, and one on the third team.

Unsurprisingly, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers and junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter featured on the first team. Bowers is coming off one of the best true freshmen seasons. The freshman tight end led the Bulldogs' offense in every receiving statistic with 56 catches for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns.

While on the other hand, Carter may not have been a starter on the Dawgs' defense last season, yet throughout his opportunities, Carter showed flashes of what he is capable of when on the field.

Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith, both members of Georgia's secondary, made the second team. Ringo capped off his redshirt freshman with the pick-six that sealed the deal on Georgia's first national championship in over four decades. So far, Ringo is being highly regarded as one of the top returning cornerbacks in college football this season as he enters his first year of NFL Draft eligibility.

Senior safety Christopher Smith returned to Athens for another season this offseason instead of declaring for the draft like his former safety partner, Lewis Cine. As a result, Smith will be the veteran presence on the backend of Georgia's defense.

Senior offensive guard Warren Ericson is the sole offensive linemen for Georgia featured on the list. Steele selected Ericson to the third team after a season where an injury to Tate Ratledge plays into the 2021 season saw Ericson gain the starting job at right guard.

Heading into fall camp, Ericson is amid one of the biggest position battles for Georgia this offseason at guard. Steele's selection of Ericson to the third team speaks volumes of his feelings about the Suwanee, Ga., native.

