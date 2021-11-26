Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Update
Georgia is set to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday afternoon.
The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country following a perfect (11-0) and have an opportunity to finish the regular season undefeated.
We bring you the latest on the betting odds.
Spread: Georgia -35.5 (SISportsBook)
Georgia opened as a 34.5 point favorite on Sunday afternoon and the line has since been bet up to 35.5. It's Georgia's third-largest point spread of the year.
Total: 54.5
Georgia has a trick history with the total number. The total has gone UNDER in five of the last seven Georgia games. However, in 6 of the last 7 games in November, the total has gone over. So, in other words, they score points in November. Considering the schedule that makes sense.
Numbers within the Matchup
Georgia Tech Defense:
- 105th in Scoring Defense
- 121st in Passing Defense
- 101st in Rushing Defense
- 114th in Yards Allowed Per Play
Georgia Tech Offense:
- 82nd in Scoring Offense
- 89th in Passing Yards
- 55th in Rushing Yards
- 73rd in Yards Per Play
How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27th, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Stadium: Bobby-Dodd Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
