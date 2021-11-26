Skip to main content
    November 26, 2021
    Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Update

    Georgia is set to take on Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday afternoon. We bring you the latest on the betting odds.
    The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country following a perfect (11-0) and have an opportunity to finish the regular season undefeated. 

    We bring you the latest on the betting odds. 

    Spread: Georgia -35.5 (SISportsBook) 

    Georgia opened as a 34.5 point favorite on Sunday afternoon and the line has since been bet up to 35.5. It's Georgia's third-largest point spread of the year. 

    Total: 54.5 

    Georgia has a trick history with the total number. The total has gone UNDER in five of the last seven Georgia games. However, in 6 of the last 7 games in November, the total has gone over. So, in other words, they score points in November. Considering the schedule that makes sense. 

    Numbers within the Matchup

    Georgia Tech Defense: 

    • 105th in Scoring Defense
    • 121st in Passing Defense
    • 101st in Rushing Defense
    • 114th in Yards Allowed Per Play

    Georgia Tech Offense: 

    • 82nd in Scoring Offense
    • 89th in Passing Yards
    • 55th in Rushing Yards
    • 73rd in Yards Per Play

    How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

