Georgia vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Update

The undefeated Georgia Bulldogs are ranked No. 1 in the country following a perfect (11-0) and have an opportunity to finish the regular season undefeated.

Spread: Georgia -35.5 (SISportsBook)

Georgia opened as a 34.5 point favorite on Sunday afternoon and the line has since been bet up to 35.5. It's Georgia's third-largest point spread of the year.

Total: 54.5

Georgia has a trick history with the total number. The total has gone UNDER in five of the last seven Georgia games. However, in 6 of the last 7 games in November, the total has gone over. So, in other words, they score points in November. Considering the schedule that makes sense.

Numbers within the Matchup

Georgia Tech Defense:

105th in Scoring Defense

121st in Passing Defense

101st in Rushing Defense

114th in Yards Allowed Per Play

Georgia Tech Offense:

82nd in Scoring Offense

89th in Passing Yards

55th in Rushing Yards

73rd in Yards Per Play

How to Watch Georgia vs Georgia Tech

Game Day: Saturday, November 27th, 2021

Saturday, November 27th, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Stadium: Bobby-Dodd Stadium

Bobby-Dodd Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

